UNESID: Spanish steel output decreases from November to December

According to the Spanish steelmakers association UNESID, in December this year Spain’s steel production totaled 752,000 mt, down by 27.8 percent month on month and up by 13.2 percent year on year. In 2023, the country’s steel production totaled 11.4 million mt.

In the given month, the Spanish steel industry recycled 564,000 mt of scrap to be used for new steel products, decreasing by 33.9 percent compared to November and up by 5.8 percent year on year. In 2023, the industry recycled 9.3 million mt of scrap.