Ukraine’s pig iron output down 11.3 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 12 December 2023 12:16:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 541,100 mt, up 5.8 percent month on month and by 62.2 percent year on year, according to the data released by Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production decreased by 4.4 percent compared to the previous month and moved up by 74.1 percent year on year to 545,700 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 498,900 mt, rising by 14.5 percent month on month and by 124.9 percent from the same month of last year.

Meanwhile, in the first 11 months of the current year, Ukraine produced 5.45 million mt of pig iron, down 11.3 percent year on year, while its crude steel production in the given period totaled 5.71 million, down 7.3 percent and rolled steel production was 4.86 million mt, down 7.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, Ukraine has lost over 50 percent of its steelmaking capacity due to Russia’s occupation and its major players are operating at reduced capacity utilization rates of 50 percent. These along with logistical issues and the current situation in the global market play a major role in crippling the Ukraine steel sector.


