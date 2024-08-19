Ukraine’s Metinvest may lease Liberty Częstochowa steelworks in Poland

Ukrainian steelmaker Metinvest is considering leasing the steelwork assets of Liberty Częstochowa, Polish subsidiary of UK-based steelmaker Liberty Steel, according to local media reports. The company will have to conduct a thorough assessment at the assets to determine the date of the launch of operations at the assets. The steelwork assets of Liberty Częstochowa may be an opportunity for Metinvest, which has lost almost half of its steel production capacity due to the war, SteelOrbis understands.

Częstochowa court has decided to start bankruptcy proceedings for Liberty Częstochowa, though the company has launched an appeal against the decision, as SteelOrbis previously reported .