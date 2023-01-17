Ukraine’s Metinvest is interested in acquiring Hungarian steelmaker Dunaferr

Tuesday, 17 January 2023 14:44:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Apart from three other companies including UK-based Liberty Steel, Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest is interested in the ownership of Hungary-based steel producer Dunaferr, which was put into liquidation last month, according to local sources.

The company is ready to participate in consultations with the Hungarian government and other relevant stakeholders to ensure Dunaferr’s revival.

Restarting production at Dunaferr and maintaining it at 60 percent is estimated to cost €150 million, SteelOrbis understands.

In August last year, the company shut down its first blast furnace, while it was forced to shut down its second blast furnace in September last year, due to the lack of coke as it could not pay its suppliers, as SteelOrbis previously reported.