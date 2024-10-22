Turkish steel industry aims to increase trade volume with Azerbaijan

A delegation consisting of Adnan Aslan, chairman of the Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association (CIB), and 21 Turkish company representatives visited Baku to meet with Azerbaijani industry representatives with the aim to increase the trade volume between the two countries, according to a report in the Turkish daily newspaper Dünya.

Yakup Sefer, chief commercial counselor of Turkey’s Baku Embassy, ​​who attended the meeting between the two sides, stated that investment made in Azerbaijan is actually made in the entire Eurasian market, encouraging Turkish companies to invest in Azerbaijan. It was also reported that 7.5 percent of Azerbaijan’s 850,000 mt of steel exports last year were made to Turkey.