Turkey’s HRC imports decrease by 19.6 percent in January-August

Monday, 07 October 2024 10:25:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 244,843 metric tons, up by 56.7 percent compared to July and down by 23.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $153.93 million, increasing by 33.3 percent compared to the previous month and down by 28.6 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2,436,519 mt, down 19.6 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 23.7 percent to $1.59 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC import source was China, which supplied 1,241,302 mt. China was followed by Egypt with 407,501 mt and Russia with 220,373 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC import sources in the January-August period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-August 2023

January-August 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

August 2023

August 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

China

1,153,212

1,241,302

7.6

90,846

285,057

213.8

Egypt

183,663

407,501

121.9

49,348

8,865

-82.0

Russia

530,527

220,373

-58.5

51,400

13,310

-74.1

South Korea

178,276

212,834

19.4

24,871

24,817

-0.2

Japan

392,818

87,037

-77.8

73,118

-

-

Taiwan

164,834

85,362

-48.2

9,685

-

-

France

85,399

82,998

-2.8

11,333

9,465

-16.5

Belgium

26,480

30,695

15.9

3,591

2,912

-18.9

Brazil

-

18,727

-

-

-

-

Vietnam

49,994

17,698

-64.6

-

-

-

Turkey’s main HRC import sources on country basis in the January-August period this year are presented below:


