Turkey’s HRC imports decrease by 19.6 percent in January-August

In August this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 244,843 metric tons, up by 56.7 percent compared to July and down by 23.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $153.93 million, increasing by 33.3 percent compared to the previous month and down by 28.6 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey 's HRC imports amounted to 2,436,519 mt, down 19.6 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 23.7 percent to $1.59 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest HRC import source was China, which supplied 1,241,302 mt. China was followed by Egypt with 407,501 mt and Russia with 220,373 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 HRC import sources in the January-August period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2023 January-August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) August 2023 August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) China 1,153,212 1,241,302 7.6 90,846 285,057 213.8 Egypt 183,663 407,501 121.9 49,348 8,865 -82.0 Russia 530,527 220,373 -58.5 51,400 13,310 -74.1 South Korea 178,276 212,834 19.4 24,871 24,817 -0.2 Japan 392,818 87,037 -77.8 73,118 - - Taiwan 164,834 85,362 -48.2 9,685 - - France 85,399 82,998 -2.8 11,333 9,465 -16.5 Belgium 26,480 30,695 15.9 3,591 2,912 -18.9 Brazil - 18,727 - - - - Vietnam 49,994 17,698 -64.6 - - -