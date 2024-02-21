﻿
English
Turkey’s welded tube exports down 6.8 percent in 2023

Wednesday, 21 February 2024 12:26:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey’s total welded tube exports rose by 44.5 percent month on month and by 7.1 percent year on year to 221,417 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $208.16 million, up by 22.8 percent month on month and down by 2.8 percent from December 2022.

In 2023, Turkey’s welded tube exports amounted to 1.93 million mt, down 6.8 percent, while the value of these exports fell by 16.3 percent to $1.97 billion, both compared to the same period of 2022.

In the given year, Turkey’s largest welded tube export destination was Romania which received 317,663 mt, up 5.7 percent year on year. Romania was followed by Morocco with 178,860 mt, up 437.9 percent, and Iraq with 172,026 mt, up 20.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s top welded tube export destinations in the first 11 months of last year are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

2022

Y-o-y change (%)

December 2023

December 2022

Y-o-y change (%)

Romania

317,663

300,530

+5.7

65,320

56,729

+15.1

Morocco

178,860

33,253

+437.9

7,058

5,371

+31.4

Iraq

172,026

143,184

+20.1

21,908

14,789

+48.1

UK

166,265

198,581

-16.3

28,002

9,794

+185.9

US

130,023

199,445

-34.8

4,276

13,606

-68.6

Belgium

78,872

90,221

-12.6

9,678

10,720

-9.7

Italy

65,794

75,995

-13.4

4,732

5,510

-14.1

Germany

57,809

58,351

-0.9

4,035

5,913

-31.8

Israel

56,367

132,348

-57.4

3,973

9,910

-59.9

Georgia

51,676

48,476

+6.6

6,699

4,840

+38.4

Turkey’s main welded tube export destinations in 2023 are as follows:


