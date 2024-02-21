Turkey’s welded tube exports down 6.8 percent in 2023

Wednesday, 21 February 2024 12:26:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s total welded tube exports rose by 44.5 percent month on month and by 7.1 percent year on year to 221,417 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $208.16 million, up by 22.8 percent month on month and down by 2.8 percent from December 2022.

In 2023, Turkey’s welded tube exports amounted to 1.93 million mt, down 6.8 percent, while the value of these exports fell by 16.3 percent to $1.97 billion, both compared to the same period of 2022.

In the given year, Turkey’s largest welded tube export destination was Romania which received 317,663 mt, up 5.7 percent year on year. Romania was followed by Morocco with 178,860 mt, up 437.9 percent, and Iraq with 172,026 mt, up 20.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s top welded tube export destinations in the first 11 months of last year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) 2023 2022 Y-o-y change (%) December 2023 December 2022 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 317,663 300,530 +5.7 65,320 56,729 +15.1 Morocco 178,860 33,253 +437.9 7,058 5,371 +31.4 Iraq 172,026 143,184 +20.1 21,908 14,789 +48.1 UK 166,265 198,581 -16.3 28,002 9,794 +185.9 US 130,023 199,445 -34.8 4,276 13,606 -68.6 Belgium 78,872 90,221 -12.6 9,678 10,720 -9.7 Italy 65,794 75,995 -13.4 4,732 5,510 -14.1 Germany 57,809 58,351 -0.9 4,035 5,913 -31.8 Israel 56,367 132,348 -57.4 3,973 9,910 -59.9 Georgia 51,676 48,476 +6.6 6,699 4,840 +38.4

