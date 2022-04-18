Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 13.4% in Jan-Feb

Monday, 18 April 2022 11:53:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports increased by 127.6 percent to 161,777 metric tons compared to January and were up 36.1 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $191.7 million, up 140.9 percent month on month, while increasing by 117.4 percent compared to February 2021.

In the January-February period this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 232,777 up 13.4 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 77.8 percent to $271.3 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was the UK which received 42,566 metric tons, up 33.8 percent year on year. The UK was followed by the US with 28,427 metric tons and Iraq with 26,864 metric tons.