Hatay-based Turkish steelmaker Koç Metalurji has announced that it will temporarily halt production at its two plants.

Accordingly, within the scope of planned annual maintenance works, the company will suspend its operations at its Osmaniye plant between March 24 and April 5. Also, between March 27 and April 7, Koç Metalurji’s Payas plant will be halted.

Additionally, the company stated that its commercial activities will continue during the maintenance works.