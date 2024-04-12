Turkey’s iron ore imports up 40.4 percent in January-February

﻿
In February this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 1,03 million tons, up by 58.3 percent compared to January and by 159.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $142.04 million, increasing by 61.0 percent compared to the previous month and by 208.1 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 1.68 million mt, up 40.4 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 68.4 percent to $230.24 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest iron ore import source was Brazil which sold 343,207 mt. Brazil was followed by South Africa with 273,828 mt and Ukraine with 156,627 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 iron ore import sources in January-February period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January- February 2023

January-February 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

February 2023

February 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Brazil

778,164

928,046

19.3

211,849

343,207

62.0

South Africa

40

343,867

>1000.0

20

273,828

>1000.0

Ukraine

30,008

231,813

672.5

-

156,627

-

Canada

-

77,719

-

-

-

-

Russia

56,217

66,076

17.5

18,608

56,508

203.7

Uzbekistan

-

29,750

-

-

29,750

-

Germany

20

10

-50.0

-

-

-

Sweden

330,057

3

-99.9

165,098

-

-

Congo

-

2

-

-

2

-

Turkey’s main iron ore import sources on country basis in January-February period this year are presented below:


