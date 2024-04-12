Turkey’s iron ore imports up 40.4 percent in January-February

Friday, 12 April 2024 10:47:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 1,03 million tons, up by 58.3 percent compared to January and by 159.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $142.04 million, increasing by 61.0 percent compared to the previous month and by 208.1 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 1.68 million mt, up 40.4 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 68.4 percent to $230.24 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest iron ore import source was Brazil which sold 343,207 mt. Brazil was followed by South Africa with 273,828 mt and Ukraine with 156,627 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 iron ore import sources in January-February period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January- February 2023 January-February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) February 2023 February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Brazil 778,164 928,046 19.3 211,849 343,207 62.0 South Africa 40 343,867 >1000.0 20 273,828 >1000.0 Ukraine 30,008 231,813 672.5 - 156,627 - Canada - 77,719 - - - - Russia 56,217 66,076 17.5 18,608 56,508 203.7 Uzbekistan - 29,750 - - 29,750 - Germany 20 10 -50.0 - - - Sweden 330,057 3 -99.9 165,098 - - Congo - 2 - - 2 -

