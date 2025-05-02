Turkey’s İDÇ doubles production capacity at Aliağa with new continuous billet caster

Turkish rebar producer İzmir Demir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. (İDÇ) has managed to double the production capacity of its Aliağa plant with the help of a new continuous caster from Germany-based plantmaker SMS Group, according to a statement released by the latter.

The installation of SMS Concast’s seven strand continuous caster has enabled İDÇ to increase its capacity to about 3.10 million mt per year from 1.55 million mt per year, allowing it to meet increasing demand, to enhance the quality of billets and blooms, and to reduce its dependence on imports.

Also, the caster’s ability to produce billets and blooms with diameters from 150 mm x 150 mm to 220 mm x 280 mm will allow the Turkish steelmaker to adapt quickly to changing market needs.