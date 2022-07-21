﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Habaş awaits environmental approval for longs mill project

Thursday, 21 July 2022 12:18:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the review and evaluation process has begun for the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Habaş Sınai ve Tıbbi Gazlar İhtisal Endüstri A.Ş. for its hot rolling mill project in Aliağa, İzmir.

The cost of the investment to be made in the mill, which will have an annual rebar and wire rod capacity of 1.25 million mt, is around TRY 94.5 million. The new mill is planned to be built due to changing economic conditions and increasing steel demand.


Tags: Rebar Wire Rod Longs Turkey Europe Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

Italy’s rebar and wire rod prices increase further

21 Jul | Longs and Billet

Wire rod prices fall further in SE Asia as demand fails to improve

21 Jul | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group cuts local rebar prices by RMB 300/mt for late July

21 Jul | Longs and Billet

Romania’s domestic rebar and wire rod prices increase slowly

20 Jul | Longs and Billet

Turkish longs exports slow, but mills yet to provide discounts

20 Jul | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices slump, outlook still poor despite Monday’s futures rebound

18 Jul | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas keeps its dollar-based longs prices

18 Jul | Longs and Billet

Wire rod prices in Asia move down amid prevailed bearish sentiment

15 Jul | Longs and Billet

Local longs demand moderate in Bulgaria

15 Jul | Longs and Billet

Romanian longs traders try to hike prices amid costlier imports, higher scrap prices

14 Jul | Longs and Billet