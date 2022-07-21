Turkey’s Habaş awaits environmental approval for longs mill project

Thursday, 21 July 2022 12:18:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the review and evaluation process has begun for the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Habaş Sınai ve Tıbbi Gazlar İhtisal Endüstri A.Ş. for its hot rolling mill project in Aliağa, İzmir.

The cost of the investment to be made in the mill, which will have an annual rebar and wire rod capacity of 1.25 million mt, is around TRY 94.5 million. The new mill is planned to be built due to changing economic conditions and increasing steel demand.