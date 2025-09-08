Turkey’s Ermaden gets environmental approval for filter press unit and dry waste storage facility

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that Turkish miner Erdemir Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.’s project for a filter press unit and dry waste storage facility in Divriği, Sivas, has received approval following the environmental impact assessment of the project.

The cost of the investment totals TRY 300 million ($7.27 million).

According to the report, dewatering and storage of fine (pulp) waste is necessary to ensure the continuity of the facility’s production activities. Among the additional benefits of dry storage are extending the life of the Derindere tailings dam, increasing water recovery rates, minimizing waste by reducing waste volume, improving the stability of the landfill, and enhancing environmental performance.

The planned dry tailings storage facility will annually store 598,980 mt of fine waste from the iron ore enrichment and pelletization plant, as well as an annual 512,967 mt of fine waste from the jig plant.