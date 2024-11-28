Turkey’s Borçelik to build wind power plant in Canakkale

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steel producer Borçelik Çelik Sanayi for its wind power plant project in Canakkale has been examined and that the environmental impact assessment process has begun.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 248.04 million ($7.16 million), one turbine with a power of 5.2 MWm/5.2 MWe will be built, and the plant will produce 17,765 kWh of energy. The electricity produced at the plant will be used at the company’s facilities.