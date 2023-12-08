Turkey’s billet imports up 34.3 percent in January-October

Friday, 08 December 2023 10:29:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom import volume rose by 14.2 percent month on month and declined by 56.2 percent year on year to 104,588 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $57.46 million, up by 10.1 percent month on month and down by 58.1 percent year on year.

In the first 10 months of this year, Turkey’s billet import volume amounted to 2.65 million mt, growing by 34.3 percent, while the value of these imports moved up by 14.8 percent to $1.58 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 1,217,422 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, down 4.6 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Algeria with 442,810 mt, up 667.5 percent, and Oman with 197,876 mt, up 43.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.