Turkey halts trade with Israel due to its attacks on Gaza

Friday, 03 May 2024 10:00:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Commerce has announced that it has proceeded to the second phase of its measures taken against Israel, which has continued its attacks on Gaza in Palestine since October 7, 2023, halting imports and exports of all product categories with the country. The ministry stated that the measures will remain in effect until Israel allows an uninterrupted and adequate flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza. In 2023, the countries had a trade volume of $6.8 billion.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce and the Palestinian Ministry of National Economy continue to cooperate to ensure that occupied Palestine is not affected by these restrictions.

Referring to its previous measures against Israel announced in April, the Ministry of Commerce stated, “Although we emphasized that restrictions would remain in effect until Israel declared a ceasefire in Gaza and allowed a sufficient flow of humanitarian aid, Israel continued its aggressive stance".