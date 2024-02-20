Tsing Tuo Group starts construction of stainless steel medium plate project

Tuesday, 20 February 2024 11:19:12 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Fujian Province-based Chinese stainless steel producer Tsing Tuo Group started construction on its new stainless steel medium plate project on February 18.

The project will include a 3,500 mm stainless steel wide medium plate rolling production line with high yield, high efficiency and high recycling rate. After the project is completed and starts production, it will realize an annual output value of RMB 15 billion ($2.1 billion). It is expected to be put into operation in February 2025.

Stainless steel medium plate has good corrosion resistance, wear resistance, tensile strength and ductility, and is widely used in construction, machinery, chemical industry, aerospace and other fields.