Toker Özcan to lead Liberty's EMEA greensteel operations

Tuesday, 09 November 2021 12:10:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based global industrial leader GFG Alliance has announced that Toker Özcan will lead its subsidiary Liberty Steel Group’s greensteel operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), as Liberty further strengthens its international management team to lead the global transition to zero carbon steel.

He will oversee GFG’s Greensteel operations in the UK, Poland, India, and lead the company’s downstream operation in Europe. Mr. Özcan had been CEO and chairman of Turkish integrated steelmaker OYAK Mining and Metallurgy Group since 2018.

Paramjit Kahlon continues in his role as CEO Primary Steel & Mining, incorporating Liberty Steel Group’s operations in Galati, Ostrava, Whyalla & Tahmoor.

According to the statement, Liberty Steel Group continues to perform well and its global restructuring efforts have enabled the refinancing of GFG’s Australian primary steel operations.


