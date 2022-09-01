Thyssenkrupp completes sale of Mining Technologies business unit

Thursday, 01 September 2022 14:58:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Thyssenkrupp has announced that it has completed the sale of its Mining Technologies business unit to the Danish company FLSmidth.

With the sale, the German company has taken a further step toward focusing on its portfolio.

Thyssenkrupp Mining Technologies offers tailored mining solutions and employs around 2,200 people at over 40 locations worldwide.

In the past ten months, Thyssenkrupp has already successfully completed the sale of its Infrastructure business and the AST stainless steel mill.