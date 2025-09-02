Swiss-based Stahl Gerlanfingen upgrades its wire rod mill

Italian steelmaker AVF Beltrame Group’s subsidiary Switzerland-based Stahl Gerlafingen AG has upgraded its wire rod mill at its Gerlanfingen site, according to UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies. Thanks to the upgrade, the mill’s wire rod outlet is now capable of producing 600,000 tons per year of quenched rebar in 6-20 mm diameter and low-carbon wire rod in 5.5-20 mm diameter.

The company recently completed the upgrade, marking an important step in boosting production efficiency and product quality. The modernization included the installation of an intelligent pinch roll and a sixth-generation laying head equipped with electrical motors, advanced drives, and a state-of-the-art automation system.

Previously, Stahl Gerlafingen struggled with frequent production issues due to its outdated laying head, including excessive vibration, unplanned shutdowns, poor front-end orientation, and uneven coil packages. By adopting Primetals Technologies’ new laying head, the Swiss steelmaker has eliminated these problems and ensured smoother, more reliable production.