Sweden’s SSAB to supply fossil-free steel for shipbuilding

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that its subsidiary distributor Tibnor will supply SSAB Zero™ steel, made from recycled steel and produced with fossil-free electricity and biogas, to Norway-based shipyard Salthammer Båtbyggeri AS. These will be the first batches of SSAB Zero™ to be delivered to the shipbuilding industry.

Tibnor will deliver a total of around 300 mt of SSAB Zero™ steel to Salthammer Båtbyggeri AS in two batches. “SSAB Zero™ is a great material for new generation electric-powered supply ships. We will deliver the steel in 6-15 mm thick steel sheets, and the batch for the first ship will leave already in November,” Svein Johansen, sales director at Tibnor, said.