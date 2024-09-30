Sweden’s Alleima to expand steam generator tubing capacity

Sweden-based specialty steel producer Alleima has announced that it has decided to expand its steam generator tubing (SGT) facilities in Sandviken, Sweden, to meet the growing global demand in the nuclear segment. The total investment of approximately SEK 330 million ($32.75 million) will be carried out in the 2024-2026 period and is expected to increase the production capacity for steam generator tubes by approximately 60 percent, with the ramp-up starting at the end of 2026.

The expansion, which includes the refurbishment and reopening of one of Alleima’s SGT facilities, will also strengthen Alleima’s position in the nuclear segment. The facility that will now be reopened was mothballed when a new factory was inaugurated in 2012.