Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 7.8% in late August

Wednesday, 04 September 2024 10:06:10 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On August 31 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 9.36 million mt, down 790,000 mt or 7.8 percent compared to August 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of August 31, domestic inventories of HRC, CRC, medium steel plate and rebar decreased by 4.7 percent, 3.1 percent, 7.8 percent and 12.7 percent, respectively, while domestic inventories of wire rod remained stable, all compared to August 20.


