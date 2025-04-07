SSAB to upgrade cut-to-length line in Italy

Sweden-based specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that it will revamp its cut-to-length (CTL) line at its steel service center in Ghedi, Italy.

The upgraded CTL line will allow the company to cut its ultra-high strength steel coils to about any length. Also, these will have improved surface quality and flatness. As a result, SSAB will be able expand its portfolio for the Italian market. The upgrade will take place between July and September this year.

The processing capacity of the Ghedi steel service center amounts to 80,000 mt per year.