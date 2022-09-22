SSAB to supply fossil-free steel to Norway’s Norsk Stål

Thursday, 22 September 2022 16:08:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that it will supply fossil-free steel to Norway-based steel distributor Norsk Stål from 2026.

“Together, we are contributing to reduced carbon dioxide emissions by introducing fossil-free steel to the Norwegian market. Together, we are building fossil-free value chains all the way to the end customer,” Matts Nilsson, head of Sales Sweden & Norway at SSAB, said.

Norsk Stål will add this product to its Miljømetall portfolio, which is a collection of products which has a reduced CO2 footprint of at least 50 percent.

SSAB aims to deliver fossil-free steel to the market on a commercial scale during 2026.