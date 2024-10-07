Spain’s Sidenor to explore electrification of steel production processes

Spain-based steel producer Sidenor Group has announced that it will explore the feasibility of the electrification of key processes in steel production to reduce its dependence on natural gas, cut its carbon emissions and increase its energy efficiency.

Accordingly, the Spanish steelmaker has joined Europe’s CITADEL project, under which fossil combustion processes are aimed to be replaced with electric technologies. In particular, the project focuses on the electrification of critical processes in the production of liquid steel and has a great impact on the final quality of the product. These processes depend on natural gas.

Sidenor will work on optimizing these processes by developing tundish heating by electric resistances and ladle heating using oxy-fuel combustion.