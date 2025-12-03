South Korea protests Canada’s new measures

The South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources (MOTIR), has formally urged Canada to withdraw recent tariffs and quota reductions imposed on imported steel products. MOTIR stated that the measures conflict with World Trade Organization (WTO) obligations and undermine bilateral trade.

According to the official press release, Canada’s sudden move to apply a 25 percent tariff on certain steel derivative products and reduce tariff-rate quota (TRQs) volumes has prompted a strong reaction. MOTIR emphasized that such restrictions will distort fair trade and potentially discourage South Korean investment in Canada’s manufacturing and infrastructure sectors.

Beside the 25 percent tariff on certain steel derivative products, Canada has reduced quotas for countries without a free trade agreement from 50 percent to 20 percent of 2024 levels, while quotas for countries with free trade agreements, including South Korea, have been reduced from 100 percent to 75 percent of 2024 levels, with over-quota imports subject to a 50 percent tariff, effective as of December 26, 2025, as SteelOrbis previously reported .

The ministry warned that these moves disproportionately affect South Korean exporters and “violate the spirit” of free trade agreements and WTO commitments. South Korean officials also noted the risks such protectionist measures pose to global supply chains, especially in industries like automotive, battery manufacturing, construction and infrastructure, where South Korean companies have significant investments in Canada. Park Jung-sung, deputy minister for MOTIR, has expressed hope that the two countries will continue to advance a reliable and mutually beneficial industrial supply chain, given their long-standing roles as leading defenders of the rules-based trading system.