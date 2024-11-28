SMS Group to install one of largest EAFs for Sweden’s SSAB

German plantmaker SMS Group has announced that it is building a new electric arc furnace (EAF) in Oxelösund for Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB. The new EAF is scheduled to start operations in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The new 190-ton EAF, set to be one of the largest installations in the world, will be powered by a 280 MVA transformer and will integrate a direct feed system from GE Vernova. In order to maintain the high levels of power quality and reliability the new EAF requires, the system includes two parallel converter lines installed at 300 meters and 400 meters from the EAF, directly connected to the 34 kV bus.

The furnace will support SSAB’s transition plans towards fossil-free production and mitigate total carbon emissions in Sweden by three percent.