SMS Group completes Concast bloom caster upgrade for Indian steelmaker Mukand

German steelmaker SMS Group has announced that it has successfully completed the upgrade of the existing two-strand, ten-meter radius SMS Concast bloom caster at Indian steelmaker Mukand Ltd.’s Kalwa facility in Thane, Maharashtra.

The introduction of the new 250 x 300 mm bloom section has expanded Mukand’s product range and will support the production of stainless steel rebar and wire rods, including feedstock for the bar mill. SMS group said the upgrade is intended to increase throughput, reduce maintenance-related downtimes and ensure dimensional accuracy and consistently high product quality.

The bloom caster at Mukand’s Kalwa plant was commissioned in 1984 and has been part of the company’s steel production operations for more than four decades.