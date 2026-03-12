Slovenia's SIJ Group produces steel suitable for space conditions

Slovenian steel, produced by local producer SIJ Group, will be used in a spacecraft for the first time, marking a milestone for the country’s metallurgy sector, according to a statement by the company.

SIJ Group has developed a custom steel alloy with specific chemical composition and mechanical properties designed to meet the extreme requirements of aerospace environments. The material was created for structural elements exposed to high thermomechanical stress and rapid temperature changes, including transitions from the intense heat generated by propulsion systems to extremely low temperatures in space.

Development from laboratory to industrial production

The project began with laboratory-scale testing carried out in cooperation with the Institute of Metals and Technology (IMT) in Slovenia.

Researchers produced experimental melts to verify chemical composition and evaluate mechanical and physical properties before scaling the technology to industrial production.

Materials designed for extreme aerospace conditions

The aerospace industry requires materials capable of maintaining structural integrity under extreme thermal cycling, mechanical loads and harsh environmental conditions.

According to the company, the specially developed steel offers:

exceptional mechanical strength

high thermal stability

resistance to fatigue and thermal cycling

long-term reliability in extreme environments

These characteristics are critical for components used in space missions and advanced aerospace systems.

Expanding high-value steel applications

The project demonstrates SIJ Group’s focus on high-performance niche steel markets, including aerospace, energy and advanced industrial applications.

By successfully delivering steel for a space application, the Slovenian producer has expanded its technological portfolio and strengthened its position in high-value global markets requiring advanced metallurgy solutions.