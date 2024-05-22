Sinobras starts operations of first spooled coils mill in Brazil

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 09:11:31 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Sinobras, the long steel producer controlled by the Aço Cearense group, has started the operations of its rolling mill No. 2, using Italy’s Danieli spooler technology.

The new line produces rebars in the 10 to 25 mm diameter range, in shaped coils, at a finishing speed of up to 35 m/s.

Located in Marabá, in the Brazilian northern state of Pará, the Sinobras plant has a production capacity recently increased to 850,000 mt per year, producing rebars, wire rod, billets, annealed wire, steel mesh and screens.

Sinobras is the first steelmaker in Brazil to produce spooled rebars in coils.

The plant produces steel with charcoal as reductant, produced by Aço Cearense subsidiary Sinobras Florestal.