Singapore’s Continental Steel becomes first to source ArcelorMittal’s recycled steel

Tuesday, 13 September 2022 12:03:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Singapore-based steel distributor Continental Steel has announced that it has become the first customer of Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal’s XCarb® recycled and renewably produced steel HISTAR S460.

6,000 mt of HISTAR S460 low-carbon emission high strength structural steel beams will be delivered this month.

Continental Steel will hold substantial stock of the given product to ensure sufficient and timely supply of the material to upcoming major Singapore infrastructure projects. The use of HISTAR S460 ensures a substantially lower carbon footprint compared to the use of other steel products.

Continental Steel aims to offer only low-carbon emission steel by 2030 and carbon-neutral steel products by 2040.