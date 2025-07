Beijing-based Chinese steelmaker Shougang Co., Ltd has announced that its net profit is expected to reach RMB 642-672 million ($90-94 million) in the January-June period this year, up 62.62-70.22 percent year on year.

The company stated that it effectively reduced production costs to hedge against profit-reducing factors in the external market, realizing year-on-year growth in its net profit in the first half of the current year.