Shandong Guangfu Group puts 140 quality steel pipe production line into operation

Thursday, 06 March 2025 11:16:29 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Shandong Province-based Chinese steelmaker Guangfu Group’s 140 quality steel pipe production line was put into operation on February 28. The line can produce high-strength steel pipes with diameters of 72-168 mm and thicknesses of 12-40 mm for automotive and petrochemical applications. The production line has an annual capacity of 140,000 mt of high-strength steel pipes, with a potential output value of RMB 700 million ($98 million) annually.


