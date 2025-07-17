Seaspan aims to strengthen Canada’s shipbuilding steel supply chain with Stigterstaal and Algoma Steel

Canada-based shipbuilder Seaspan Vancouver Shipyards has announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with steelmakers Stigterstaal Canada and Algoma Steel to explore the reestablishment of a domestic steel supply chain for Canada’s shipbuilding industry. The agreement supports Seaspan’s commitment to boosting the use of domestically sourced materials in shipbuilding and promoting cross-sector industrial collaboration.

Details of the collaboration

The agreement involves a joint feasibility assessment on whether Algoma Steel can supply steel to Seaspan via Stigterstaal for the company’s first-in-class icebreaker project that is intended for scientific exploration and search and rescue missions. The collaboration will assess the technical, commercial, and logistical needs for the icebreaker project, while also aiming to enhance Canada’s industrial capabilities and ensure the long-term viability of the national shipbuilding industry.