Saudi-based East Pipes Co. and Aramco ink another pipe contract

Monday, 04 December 2023 11:04:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Saudi Arabia-based pipe manufacturer East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry has announced that it has inked a contract with Saudi Arabian oil and gas company Aramco for steel pipes worth over SAR 153 million ($40.8 million), including VAT.

Under the contract, East Pipes Co. will manufacture steel pipes and supply them to Aramco for eight months.

The financial impact of this contract is expected to be reflected in the first and second quarters of the financial year 2024-2025.

The companies had previously inked a contract for steel pipes worth SAR 440 million, including VAT, in November this year, as SteelOrbis previously reported.