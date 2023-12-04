﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Saudi-based East Pipes Co. and Aramco ink another pipe contract

Monday, 04 December 2023 11:04:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Saudi Arabia-based pipe manufacturer East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry has announced that it has inked a contract with Saudi Arabian oil and gas company Aramco for steel pipes worth over SAR 153 million ($40.8 million), including VAT.

Under the contract, East Pipes Co. will manufacture steel pipes and supply them to Aramco for eight months.

The financial impact of this contract is expected to be reflected in the first and second quarters of the financial year 2024-2025.

The companies had previously inked a contract for steel pipes worth SAR 440 million, including VAT, in November this year, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Pipe Tubular S. Arabia Middle East 

Similar articles

Tenaris acquires Canada-based Mattr’s pipe coating business

04 Dec | Steel News

US rig count edges up while Canadian count declines

01 Dec | Steel News

Nippon Steel to continue supplying OCTG to Brunei’s crude oil and natural gas producer

01 Dec | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices remain stable

30 Nov | Tube and Pipe

US assigns zero dumping margin for heavy-walled rectangular pipes from S. Korea’s Nexteel

30 Nov | Steel News

US OCTG exports up 8.4 percent in September

29 Nov | Steel News

US issues final AD duties on cold-drawn mechanical tubing from India

24 Nov | Steel News

Peru’s Aceros Arequipa commissions new pipe plant in Bolivia

24 Nov | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices mostly keep rising

24 Nov | Tube and Pipe

UNESID: Imports of tubes and profiles circumvent safeguard duties

23 Nov | Steel News