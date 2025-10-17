 |  Login 
Saudi Arabia’s Al Yamamah Steel to supply steel towers for construction of 380 kV transmission line

Friday, 17 October 2025 12:27:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Saudi Arabia-based steelmaker Al Yamamah Steel Industries Company has announced that it has signed a contract worth SAR 106.44 million ($28.38 million) with infrastructure development services provider Larsen & Toubro Saudi Arabia LLC to supply steel towers for the construction of a 380 kV transmission line project in Saudi Arabia’s Central Region.

Contract details and duration

Under the terms of the contract, Al Yamamah Steel will manufacture and deliver steel towers supporting the high-voltage transmission infrastructure. The contract duration is one year, with supply scheduled to begin in March 2026.

Financial impact 

The company stated that the financial impact from the project will begin to appear in the first quarter of 2026, aligning with the start of deliveries. 


Tags: S. Arabia Middle East Steelmaking 

