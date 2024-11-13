 |  Login 
Sales of commercial vehicles in China down 3.4% in January-October

Wednesday, 13 November 2024 10:00:22 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In October this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 290,000 units and 298,000 units, decreasing by 1.5 percent and rising by 5.0 percent month on month, while decreasing by 23.3 percent and 18.3 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the first ten months of the current year, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 3.117 million units and 3.19 million units, down 5.1 percent and 3.4 percent year on year, respectively.


