S. Korea biggest supplier of steel imports to India in H1 FY 2022-23

Monday, 31 October 2022 10:33:18 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s steel imports during the first half (April-September) of the fiscal year 2022-23 were highest from South Korea at 1.09 million mt, followed by China with 600,000 mt, according to data sourced from the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) under ministry of steel and the sole official compiler of industry data.

However, the most significant development during the period was the emergence of Russia in the list of top five supplying countries, accounting for 0.0298 million mt, a rise of 223 percent year on year.

Detailed data showed that an estimated 56,000 mt of hot rolled coil (HRC) was shipped into the country from Russia, followed by 33,000 mt of electrical grade steel and 6,700 mt of galvanized steel sheets.