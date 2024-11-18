Rio Tinto to support GravitHy’s decarbonization project in France

Australia-based miner Rio Tinto has announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with France-based sustainable iron company GravitHy to support the latter’s steel decarbonization project, namely, its planned low-carbon direct reduced iron (DRI) and hot briquetted iron (HBI) production plant in France. Rio Tinto will supply high-grade direct reduction iron ore pellets to GravitHy’s planned project, as well as manage the sales and marketing of the ultra-low carbon hot briquetted iron GravitHy produces.

GravitHy’s low-carbon DRI and HBI production plant to be built in Fos-sur-Mer in southern France will have an annual production capacity of two million mt and is scheduled to be commissioned in 2028, as SteelOrbis previously reported . The plant, which is located next to a deep seaport, will feature ultra-low carbon hydrogen production infrastructure, powered by existing grid-connected nuclear power, to process direct reduction pellets into HBI. This process has the potential to reduce ironmaking-related carbon emissions by more than 90 percent.