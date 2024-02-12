Rajasthan government confirms discovery of 840 million mt of iron ore reserves

Monday, 12 February 2024 15:08:17 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Preliminary exploration conducted by the geological department of the western Indian state of Rajasthan has confirmed iron ore reserves estimated at 840 million mt across four regions in the state, a state government official said on Monday, February 12.

The official stated that the reserves were spread across blocks in the Khoda, Dadaroli, Todupura and Liloti areas in the Karauli district in Rajasthan.

The mines department of the state government will start the process of auction of composite licenses for further exploration and development of the reserves on receipt of approval from the central government, he said.

The official also stated that exploration has confirmed deposits of both hematite and magnetite ore across the blocks.