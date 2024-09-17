Producers at IREPAS: Prospects for near future do not look bright

During the panel session of the SteelOrbis Fall 2024 Conference & 91st IREPAS Meeting held in Paris on September 15-17, Murat Cebecioğlu, chairman of IREPAS and also chairman of the producers committee, said that, since China is the main driving force behind the global steel industry, everybody is unfortunately taking a position according to what China is doing. He pointed out that China is shipping semis and finished steel products to almost everywhere in the world, thereby putting pressure on prices and creating a huge supply and demand imbalance, while it is becoming even tougher for everyone else to compete.

Sharing the findings of the producers committee with the conference participants, Mr. Cebecioğlu said that producers in GCC countries are a little more optimistic than those in other countries as their economies are moving in the right direction, amid new projects, in Saudi Arabia for example, which are creating demand in the market, with the construction and real estate sectors being the driving force in the GCC region. Looking at the EU, the chairman of the producers committee said that business has seemed to be at a standstill in the region for more than a year now and hardly any improvement is expected in the next six months or so. On the other hand, Turkey is stuck in terms of export opportunities, being pushed into a corner by various protectionist measures, while it cannot sell to some Asian countries which used to be its main export destinations for long products because of Chinese competition. Commenting on the global longs market in general, Cebecioğlu said, “The near future does not look bright. We will probably see the same trend unless China stops exporting.”

Turning to the current situation in China, the IREPAS chairman said that, besides reducing production, the Chinese will also have to boost domestic demand, which is slow given the problems in the Chinese real estate sector. He went on to say that just reducing production by itself will not be enough, the government should provide some stimulus program as well. Regarding Turkey’s billet imports as an alternative to scrap, he said that Turkish mills will buy less scrap, complementing their needs with billet imports from China, which means they will be producing less semis, and this situation may also exert some pressure on scrap prices.