Primetals opens high-tech service workshop in Brazil to support steel and industrial sectors

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it has officially commissioned a cutting-edge service workshop in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Spanning 7,968 square meters, the facility is strategically located close to major steelmakers and is positioned to deliver fast, responsive service to the country’s key industrial players.

Wide range of industrial services

The workshop will cater not only to the steel industry, but also to mining, oil and gas, wind energy, and paper industries.

Services provided by the workshop include caster roll maintenance, nickel plating and advanced coating technologies for flat rolling mills, galvanizing lines and other critical equipment. These are designed to help to extend equipment lifespans and improve operational reliability.

Innovation in traceability and sustainability

The Rio workshop is equipped with smart technologies that ensure high traceability of parts and repair histories, energy-efficient operations and sustainable repair solutions. These features reflect Primetals’ global push for sustainability.