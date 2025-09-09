POSCO evaluates potential acquisition of HMM, no decision yet

South Korean steelmaker POSCO Holdings has officially responded to media reports suggesting its interest in acquiring shipping company HMM. The company is conducting a preliminary review to evaluate whether the acquisition aligns with its long-term strategic goals.

According to media reports, POSCO may pursue the acquisition to offset slowing growth in its steel and secondary battery materials businesses, while benefiting from reduced logistics costs and a more resilient supply chain.

No final decision yet

Emphasizing that no decision has been reached at this stage, POSCO Holdings noted that the assessment is ongoing and aimed at determining whether the deal could create strategic synergies across its diversified businesses, which include steel, energy, and infrastructure. POSCO stated that it will re-disclose updated information if a concrete decision is made in the future or within one month.