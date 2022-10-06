Poland-based JSW’s Przyjaźń coking plant resumes pre-accident output level

Thursday, 06 October 2022 14:55:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced that its coke mill JSW KOKS S.A.’s Przyjaźń coking plant in Dabrowa Gornicza has resumed its pre-accident production following the explosion on September 22, which resulted in reduced output.

The company has built two alternative battery coal charging points at the plant, allowing the remaining equipment to be put into operation.

The company’s Radlin and Jadwiga coking plants had been operating without any disruptions, with their production being used to offset the losses caused by the accident at the Przyjaźń plant, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The annual capacity of JSW KOKS S.A. is around 3 million mt of high quality metallurgical coke.