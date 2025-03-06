Petronas and Sabah Energy Corp. partner to advance green steel production in Malaysia

Malaysia’s state-owned energy company Petronas has announced that it has signed an agreement with local natural gas supplier Sabah Energy Corporation (SEC) for the supply of an additional 104 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) of natural gas to support Sabah’s industrial and energy needs.

With this increase, the total supply of natural gas provided to SEC now stands at 370 MMscfd. Of this volume, SEC will allocate 150 MMscfd to steelmaker Esteel Enterprise Sabah Sdn Bhd, supporting its steel production operations and efforts to adopt greener and more sustainable practices.