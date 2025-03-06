 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Petronas...

Petronas and Sabah Energy Corp. partner to advance green steel production in Malaysia

Thursday, 06 March 2025 11:01:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Malaysia’s state-owned energy company Petronas has announced that it has signed an agreement with local natural gas supplier Sabah Energy Corporation (SEC) for the supply of an additional 104 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) of natural gas to support Sabah’s industrial and energy needs.

With this increase, the total supply of natural gas provided to SEC now stands at 370 MMscfd. Of this volume, SEC will allocate 150 MMscfd to steelmaker Esteel Enterprise Sabah Sdn Bhd, supporting its steel production operations and efforts to adopt greener and more sustainable practices.


Tags: Malaysia Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

SE Asian billet importers push strongly for declines, trading stops even for sanctioned origins

13 Feb | Longs and Billet

No major changes in Asian slab prices in Feb, limited demand and some easing of global supply

11 Feb | Flats and Slab

Ex-Asia billet prices inch down as hike attempts fail in most markets

11 Feb | Longs and Billet

Ex-China wire rod prices move sideways, keeping mood in Asia firm

06 Feb | Longs and Billet

Expectations in Asian rebar market cautiously positive, after some rises in China

24 Jan | Longs and Billet

Ex-China wire rod prices increase, but ASEAN mills keep prices stable

23 Jan | Longs and Billet

Malaysian steel industry calls for lower energy prices amid decarbonization efforts

03 Jan | Steel News

Ex-China rebar prices edge up mainly amid expectations, bolstering ASEAN offers

13 Dec | Longs and Billet

Ex-China billet offers rise amid monetary policy easing announcement for 2025, ASEAN mills hold prices

10 Dec | Longs and Billet

Ex-China rebar offers stable, supporting Asian import prices, outlook rather weak

06 Dec | Longs and Billet