Passenger vehicle sales in China total 13.974 million units in January-July, up 4.5%

Tuesday, 13 August 2024 09:37:28 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In July this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China totaled 2.03 million units and 1.994 million units, down 6.8 percent and 10.0 percent month on month, while decreasing by 4.0 percent and 5.1 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the first seven months of the year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 13.917 million units and 13.974 million units, up 3.9 percent and 4.5 percent year on year.

In July, production and sales of commercial vehicles amounted to 256,000 units and 268,000 units, down 22.4 percent and 20.4 percent month on month, while decreasing by 10.5 percent and 6.6 percent year on year, respectively.

In the first seven months, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 2.262 million units and 2.336 million units, up 0.4 percent and 3.5 percent year on year, respectively.


Tags: China Far East 

