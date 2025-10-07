Panatere inaugurates world’s first solar furnaces to produce recycled steel in Switzerland

Switzerland-based raw material processor and recycler Panatere has inaugurated the world’s first two solar furnaces dedicated to steel recycling in La Chaux-de-Fonds, canton Neuchâtel, according to media reports. The project marks a major technological milestone in the push toward decarbonized and circular steel production.

“There is a real interest in recycling our valuable resources. We want to keep the metal waste from the factories and recycle it locally,” Raphaël Broye, CEO of Panatere, said, describing the project as a demonstration of “true circular sustainability”.

Addressing Switzerland’s steel dependence

Every year, Switzerland imports around 140,000 mt of stainless steel, including 15,800 mt for the watchmaking industry and 6,500 mt for the medical sector. Panatere’s solar recycling initiative aims to reduce this import dependence by processing local scrap.

By using 500 concave mirrors and a heliostat to concentrate sunlight, the furnace can reach temperatures of up to 2,000 °C, melting metals in just 1.5 hours with zero carbon emissions.

Targeting 1,000 mt of solar steel by 2028

Panatere’s initial goal is to recover five percent of the metals produced domestically, which are currently exported as waste.

By 2028, the La Chaux-de-Fonds solar center aims to produce 1,000 mt of solar steel per year, supplying local industries such as watchmaking and medical manufacturing. The project is also expected to create new local jobs and stimulate regional economic activity.

Strategic partnerships and national support

The solar steel project has received broad institutional backing, including support from the Federal Office for the Environment, the cantons of Neuchâtel, Jura, and Bern, SIG (Services Industriels de Genève), the Swiss Climate Foundation and Energy Lab.

The first solar-produced steel bar will be exhibited at the International Watch Museum in La Chaux-de-Fonds.