Pakistan’s scrap imports down 19.7 percent in January from December

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 340,337 mt in January this year, decreasing by 19.7 percent compared to December and falling by 22.4 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in January was $211.30 million, falling by 16.1 percent month on month and up 31.0 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in January amounted to 194,170 mt, down 30.4 percent on year-on year basis and falling by 45.7 percent compared to the previous month. In January this year, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $200.37 million, increasing by 12.5 percent year on year and down 28.2 percent month on month.