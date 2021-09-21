﻿
Pakistan cuts scrap import tax for smelters from 17% to 14%

Tuesday, 21 September 2021 17:33:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Pakistani government has issued a decree according to which the sales tax on certain import products, in particular on steel scrap, is reduced from 17 percent to 14 percent. It is noteworthy that the amendment relates only to steel melters importing scrap for further processing. Meanwhile, for traders dealing with scrap as a finished product the sales tax will remain at 17 percent as before, SteelOrbis has learned.


